Mahakumbh symbol of unity in diversity: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Says when a society takes pride in its culture and civilisation, it witnesses displays of unity on a grand scale, such as those seen in Prayagraj
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:57 PM Mar 18, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Sansad TV via PTI
At the time of a raging war over languages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the recently concluded Mahakumbh in Prayagraj presented a fine example of India's unity in diversity as people speaking varied languages gathered at the Triveni Sangam to chant ‘Har Har Gange’.

“The strength of Indian unity is such that it shatters all attempts to undermine this unity,” said the PM, describing the Mahakumbh as a celebration that showcased India to the world.

Lauding the successful conduct of the Mahakumbh that attracted over 66 crore pilgrims from India and abroad, the PM said when a society begins to take pride in its culture and civilisation, we see magnificent pictures of unity of the scale seen in Prayagraj.

“This raises the sense of fraternity and the confidence in national capacities to achieve great goals. Mahakumbh was a celebration which united everyone. People sacrificed aham for vayam, they came to Sangam with the feeling of ‘main nahi hum’,” PM Modi said, congratulating all those who participated in the festival.

He also compared it to other landmark civilisational events, such as Swami Vivekananda's efforts to elevate collective Hindu consciousness.

PM Modi emphasised that unity in diversity is India's greatest strength.

“We have always said it is our responsibility to constantly power this feeling of unity. Mahakumbh has inspired us on multiple fronts,” said Modi, proposing a new tradition of river festivals in India to raise awareness and appreciation for water conservation.

In his remarks, PM Modi also said that youth of India had participated in large numbers in Mahakumbh and had signalled a pride in their heritage and civilisation.

He also referred to the recent Mauritius visit and recounted the festive spirit he saw when he immersed Sangam waters in the Ganga Talao.

