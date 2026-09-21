Mahapanchayat for UGC rollback postponed after delegation meets ministers

Nadda said the issues raised by the delegation were discussed in a “cordial atmosphere” and that the government would give “due consideration” to their demands. A further meeting has been promised within three weeks. Following the meeting, Raj Shekhawat, founder of the UGC Rollback Savarna Mahapanchayat Committee and national president of the Kshatriya Karni Sena, announced the postponement of the September 20 gathering.

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The dispute centres on the UGC Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, as well as wider demands concerning reservation. The regulations, notified on January 13, seek to address discrimination based on caste, religion, gender, place of birth and disability, with particular safeguards for SCs, STs, socially and educationally backward classes and economically weaker sections.

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The current controversy should not be reduced to the UGC introducing or altering reservation quotas. The regulations concern equity, anti-discrimination mechanisms and institutional responsibilities, while reservation is governed through the wider constitutional and statutory framework.

There is also a significant legal-policy complication. The Union Government told the Rajya Sabha in February that the 2026 UGC Regulations had been kept in abeyance by the Supreme Court on January 29, and that the matter was sub judice.

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The latest talks expose a larger gap -- there is no settled public framework explaining how concerns about caste-based discrimination, protection of SC/ST students and grievances among general-category students should be addressed without turning one into a contest against the other. The three-week dialogue therefore becomes more important than the postponed rally itself. The government now has an opportunity to clarify precisely which provisions are being questioned, what can legally be changed and how safeguards against discrimination can coexist with a transparent reservation framework.

For students, universities and families, the practical question is no longer simply whether a protest will take place. It is what rules will ultimately govern admission, recruitment, grievance redressal and equal treatment on campuses and how clearly those rules will be explained and implemented.