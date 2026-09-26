Maharashtra: 2 killed, six injured as man goes on rampage in Ahilyanagar old-age home

Two persons, including a security guard, were killed and six others injured when a man allegedly attacked inmates with a support stick at an old-age home in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district on Saturday morning, police said.

The accused, who was also staying at the facility near the Vihad area, was apprehended and was being questioned, Ahilyanagar Superintendent of Police (SP) M Sudarshan said.

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Police said the accused was allegedly upset over incidents in which other inmates objected to him dropping food while eating and advised him about his conduct. Investigators suspect that his resentment towards other residents may have led to the attack.

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The man allegedly used the sharp metal end of a walking/support stick to attack the victims while they were sleeping, police said. He also allegedly attacked other residents who tried to intervene or reason with him, police said.

Two persons, including a security guard, suffered severe head injuries and died, while six others were admitted to a hospital, police said. One of them was reported to be in a serious condition, they said.

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A resident of the old-age home witnessed the assault and informed the police, while CCTV footage from the premises is also being examined, officials said.

“The accused has been taken into custody. Prima facie, it appears that he was upset over his interactions with other residents and felt he was being targeted,” Sudarshan said.

He said the investigation is at a preliminary stage and further details will emerge as the probe progresses.