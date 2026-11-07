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Home / India / Maharashtra ATS nabs Jharkhand Naxalite carrying Rs 10 lakh bounty in Thane district

Maharashtra ATS nabs Jharkhand Naxalite carrying Rs 10 lakh bounty in Thane district

Sanjay Sarju Yadav, a resident of Devgaon village in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, was apprehended from Khambalpada area of Thakurli in Dombivli based on specific intelligence, says an official

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PTI
Mumbai/Thane, Updated At : 07:39 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Sanjay Sarju Yadav (45), a resident of Devgaon village in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, was apprehended from Khambalpada area of Thakurli in Dombivli based on specific intelligence. Representative image: iStock
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The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a wanted Naxalite carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh from Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

Sanjay Sarju Yadav (45), a resident of Devgaon village in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, was apprehended from Khambalpada area of Thakurli in Dombivli based on specific intelligence, he said.

During preliminary interrogation, Yadav, a zonal committee member of a banned Naxalite organisation, revealed that he had been hiding in Thakurli for the past 10 days to evade law enforcement. He was working as a caretaker for cows at a bungalow in Khambalpada, the official added.

Yadav was held on a tip-off from Jharkhand police, and a mobile phone as well as some cash were recovered from him, he said.

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A court in Thane on Saturday granted transit remand to the Jharkhand police for taking Yadav to the eastern state, where he is wanted in serious crimes.

Yadav was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and a warrant had been issued against him, which was executed today, defence advocate Manish Ujjainkar said.

While the police sought four-day transit remand to take him to Jharkhand, Ujjainkar argued that two-day transit remand would suffice as the accused was to be flown there.

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After hearing both sides, the court granted four-day transit remand.

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