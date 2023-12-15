Maharashtra bureaucrat’s son accused of trying to mow down girlfriend with car

Thane, December 15
A 26-year-old woman was seriously injured after her boyfriend, who is the son of a senior bureaucrat in Maharashtra, allegedly tried to mow her down with his car near a hotel in Thane city, police said on Friday.
The incident occurred on December 11 and the police registered a case against accused Ashwajit Gaikwad and two others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and others at the Kasarvadavali police station.
Senior police official denied the allegations levelled by the victim in her social media post that the police did not register the case as per her statement
“The incident took place around 4.30 am on Monday near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the woman had gone to meet Gaikwad. An argument broke out between the two. Later, when the victim collected her belongings from his car and started leaving, the one who was driving the vehicle tried to mow her down, due to which she fell down and suffered serious injuries,” a police official said.
The victim later put out several social media posts to give information about the incident, the police said.
She is undergoing treatment at a hospital at present, they said, adding that Gaikwad is the son of a senior bureaucrat.
Talking to media, a senior police official denied the allegations levelled by the victim in her social media post that the police did not register the case as per her statement.
“Probe into the incident is underway and no arrest has been made so far,” he said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...