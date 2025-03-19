Maharashtra CM blames film for Nagpur clashes

Uneasy calm continues to prevail in Nagpur as a curfew was imposed in several parts of the city last evening after clashes erupted over the demand for removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb.

The violence, which Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis termed “premeditated”, left 34 police personnel injured, several vehicles torched and the Mahal neighbourhood in the city terrorised. Five FIRs have been lodged and over 50 persons taken into custody.

The CM, speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday, also said blockbuster film “Chhaava” had ignited public anger and passions against Aurangzeb. The film, which depicts the resistance and later brutal execution of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj by Aurangzeb, has already earned over Rs 700 crore, becoming the highest grossing film of 2025.

After the film’s release, demands for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb have gained ground. The tomb is located some 500 km from Nagpur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, previously called Aurangabad after the sixth Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, who ruled India for nearly five decades from 1658 to 1707.

As the CM linked the violence to ‘Chhaava’, Shiv Sena (UBT) hit back, saying a film that celebrated a great warrior was being maligned. “CM & HM Devendra Fadnavis blames ‘Chhaava’ for the violence. Amazing that a movie on the valour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is now being called the instigator. Shameful blame-game! The incapable Rane dynast is not responsible!” said Shiv Sena (UBT) vice-president Priyanka Chaturvedi even as the Maharashtra Opposition called for the resignation of minister Nitish Rane, attributing clashes to his inflammatory remarks about the Mughal king.

Only last week, the Congress in Maharashtra had accused the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti government of attempting to “Talibanise the state” by using Rane for making provocative speeches.

CM Fadnavis, for his part, said the clashes erupted after rumours about alleged desecration of a religious symbol during protests against Aurangzeb’s tomb.

Former CM Uddhav Thackeray questioned the rationale behind raking up Aurangzeb’s tomb issue. “Aurangzeb died 300 years ago,” he said, with his son Aaditya Thackeray accusing the BJP of resorting to riots when it faltered on governance. “Look at Manipur,” said Aaditya, in a swipe at the BJP.

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi was recently suspended from the Maharashtra Assembly for praising Aurangzeb and claiming that during his rule, “India was called the golden bird on account of its huge contribution to the global GDP”.