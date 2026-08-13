Maharashtra CM Fadnavis orders probe into attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal in Nanded

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday ordered a probe into the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal president and former Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal in Nanded.

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Fadnavis called up Badal and enquired about his health, sources said.

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A man attacked Badal with a knife when he was visiting the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat in Nanded at around 1.45 pm, an official said.

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Badal was rushed to a private hospital for treatment, police said, adding that one person has been taken into custody in connection with the attack.

Badal's condition was stable, the sources said.

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Fadnavis sought information about the incident from the Nanded Superintendent of Police. He directed the police to investigate the motive behind the attack, they added.