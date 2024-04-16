 Maharashtra CM Shinde visits Salman’s house; asks police to increase security for actor, kin : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Maharashtra CM Shinde visits Salman’s house; asks police to increase security for actor, kin

Maharashtra CM Shinde visits Salman’s house; asks police to increase security for actor, kin

Two accused, who were on the run after firing outside Khan's house, were arrested from a temple in Gujarat

Maharashtra CM Shinde visits Salman’s house; asks police to increase security for actor, kin

Maharahtra CM Eknath Shinde meets Salman Khan at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo: PTI



PTI

Mumbai, April 16

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday visited actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra and assured him of protection after two persons were arrested in connection with firing at his house.

Talking to reporters, Shinde said stringent action will be taken against those involved in the firing.

Shinde also said he has instructed the Mumbai police commissioner to beef up security cover for Khan and his family members.

"I have assured Salman Khan that the government stands behind him and his safety is the government's responsibility. The government will ensure that no one dares do such an act in Mumbai," Shinde said.

Two accused, Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), who were on the run after firing at Khan's house on Sunday, were nabbed late Monday night from a temple premises in Gujarat's Kutch district.

One of them, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle, fired five rounds, one of which hit the wall and another the gallery of Khan's residence, according to police.

"Police are investigating and the truth will come out. Police will find out who is behind the incident. Strict action will be taken against them," Shinde said.

Former MLA Baba Siddiqui, his son and Congress legislator Zeeshan Siddiqui, and Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal were also present at Khan's residence during Shinde's visit.

#Eknath Shinde #Gujarat #Maharashtra #Mumbai #Salman Khan


