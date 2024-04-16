Maharashtra CM Shinde visits Salman’s house; asks police to increase security for actor, kin

Mumbai, April 16
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday visited actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra and assured him of protection after two persons were arrested in connection with firing at his house.
Talking to reporters, Shinde said stringent action will be taken against those involved in the firing.
Shinde also said he has instructed the Mumbai police commissioner to beef up security cover for Khan and his family members.
"I have assured Salman Khan that the government stands behind him and his safety is the government's responsibility. The government will ensure that no one dares do such an act in Mumbai," Shinde said.
Two accused, Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), who were on the run after firing at Khan's house on Sunday, were nabbed late Monday night from a temple premises in Gujarat's Kutch district.
One of them, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle, fired five rounds, one of which hit the wall and another the gallery of Khan's residence, according to police.
"Police are investigating and the truth will come out. Police will find out who is behind the incident. Strict action will be taken against them," Shinde said.
Former MLA Baba Siddiqui, his son and Congress legislator Zeeshan Siddiqui, and Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal were also present at Khan's residence during Shinde's visit.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, days ahead of Lok Sabha poll
3 security personnel suffered injuries in fierce gun-battle ...
ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self
The deceased ASI has been identified as Dinesh Sharma while ...
Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’
A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanull...
BJP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda
The party replaces Union minister Som Parkash with his wife ...
Election Commission bans Congress leader Randeep Surjewala from campaigning for 48 hours over remarks on Hema Malini
This is the first campaign ban imposed by the EC in this Lok...