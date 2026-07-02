Maharashtra court sentences 9 cops to life imprisonment in 2011 custodial death case

A court in Maharashtra's Washim district on Thursday sentenced nine police personnel to life imprisonment in a 2011 custodial death case.

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The case relates to the death of one Bhegya Pawar, who was taken into custody by Risod police in Washim in connection with a probe, public prosecutor Shriram Kalu told PTI.

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District and Additional Sessions Judge JP Zhapate found then Risod police station in-charge Madhav Dhande as well as personnel Madan Pawar, Shivaji Khillari, Punjab Patkar, Ramesh Pawar, Prakash Taram, Nagorao Khandke, Ashok Vaidya and Vasant Jadhav guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure, he said.

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After the deceased's kin accused police of torturing him, the probe into the case was handed over to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The circumstantial evidence, medical reports and witness statements the CID presented in the court proved crucial in ensuing conviction of the nine personnel, he said.