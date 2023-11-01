Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has fever, low platelet count after suffering from dengue

Mumbai, November 1
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is suffering from fever and weakness after being down with dengue for the past four days and needs rest, his doctor said.
Talking to reporters on Tuesday night, Dr Sanjay Kapote, flanked by NCP leader Sunil Tatkare (of Ajit Pawar group), said the deputy CM's platelet and white blood cell counts had come down.
"He is down with dengue for the past four days. He has fever and weakness and needs rest," Kapote said.
His platelets test, along with sonography, would be done on Wednesday. Accordingly, a decision will be taken whether to admit him to hospital, the doctor said.
Pawar (64) did not attend the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
NCP leader Praful Patel on Sunday said Pawar had been diagnosed with dengue and advised medical guidance and rest for the next few days.
"Ajit Pawar remains committed to his public service responsibilities. Once he has fully recovered, he will be back in full force to continue his dedicated public duties," Patel had said in a post on X.
Contrary to speculative media reports suggesting that Shri Ajit Pawar is not attending public events, I would like to clarify that he has been diagnosed with dengue since yesterday and has been advised medical guidance and rest for the next few days. Shri Ajit Pawar remains…— Praful Patel (@praful_patel) October 29, 2023
