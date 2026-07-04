Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde hospitalised with viral fever, advised rest

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been admitted to a hospital in Thane after suffering from a bout of viral fever and cold, an official said on Saturday.

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The deputy chief minister, who was admitted to the hospital on Friday, has been strictly advised by his doctors to rest, he said.

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Shinde had complained of a cold and fever over the last few days and sought treatment, the official said, adding that he is expected to be discharged later in the day.