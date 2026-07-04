Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde hospitalised with viral fever, advised rest
According to officials, he was hospitalised in Thane after developing fever and cold, and is expected to be discharged later today
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Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been admitted to a hospital in Thane after suffering from a bout of viral fever and cold, an official said on Saturday.
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The deputy chief minister, who was admitted to the hospital on Friday, has been strictly advised by his doctors to rest, he said.
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Shinde had complained of a cold and fever over the last few days and sought treatment, the official said, adding that he is expected to be discharged later in the day.
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