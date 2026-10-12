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Home / India / Maharashtra drought: Exam fees waived for more than 82k Class XI-XII students in Latur

Maharashtra drought: Exam fees waived for more than 82k Class XI-XII students in Latur

The Devendra Fadnavis government has declared drought in 265 tehsils and announced special relief measures, including fee waiver for students

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PTI
Latur (Maharashtra), Updated At : 04:41 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Entire Latur district has been declared drought-hit by the state government. Pic: iStock
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The examination fees of 82,074 Class XI and XII students in Latur district have been waived as part of drought relief measures announced by the Maharashtra government, an official said on Monday.

The directive for examinations to be held in February-March next year was issued by the Latur Zilla Parshad's education department, he added.

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"Of the total beneficiaries, 47,555 are Class X students and 34,519 are from Class XII. Latur tehsil has the highest number of beneficiaries at 31,214, followed by Udgir with 11,701, Ahmedpur with 8,622, Nilanga with 7,799 and Ausa with 7,415 students," he said.

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The other beneficiaries include 4,694 students in Chakur, 3,195 in Deoni, 3,134 in Jalkot, 2,670 in Renapur and 1,630 in Shirur Anantpal, he added.

The education department has directed headmasters to not collect examination fees from these students, the official said.

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The Devendra Fadnavis government has declared drought in 265 tehsils and announced special relief measures, including fee waiver for students. Entire Latur district has been declared drought-hit by the state government.

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