Home / India / Maharashtra government officer accuses husband of installing spy cameras in bedroom

Maharashtra government officer accuses husband of installing spy cameras in bedroom

Based on the woman's complaint, the police have registered a case against her husband, mother-in-law, three sisters-in-law and husbands of two sisters-in-law
PTI
Pune, Updated At : 08:26 AM Jul 23, 2025 IST
A Maharashtra government officer has alleged that her husband secretly installed spy cameras in their bedroom to record her private moments, and subjected her to mental and physical harassment by demanding Rs 1.5 lakh dowry, police said.

The 31-year-old woman alleged that her husband, also a government employee, had installed cameras in the bathroom, too, the police said on Tuesday.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police have registered a case against her husband, mother-in-law, three sisters-in-law and husbands of two sisters-in-law under sections 85 (cruelty by a husband or his relatives towards a woman), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

The woman, a Class-2 officer in a state government department, was harassed physically and mentally by her husband and his family members, the police said, citing the complaint.

"The woman has alleged she was subjected to mental and physical harassment by her husband and his relatives, who pressed her to get Rs 1.5 lakh from her parents to pay instalments of the car. When she refused to bring the money, she was beaten up," an official from Ambegaon police station said.

The woman also alleged that her husband installed spy cameras in their bedroom to record her private moments and threatened to make them viral if she did not fulfil his demand, the official said.

A probe was on into the complaint, the police added.

