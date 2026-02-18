DT
Home / India / Maharashtra govt cancels 5 per cent Muslim quota in jobs, education

Maharashtra govt cancels 5 per cent Muslim quota in jobs, education

Government Resolution withdraws previous ordinance granting reservation under Special Backward Category

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:59 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
The Maharashtra government has cancelled the five per cent reservation to members of the Muslim community in jobs and education. Representative Image/iStock
The Maharashtra government has cancelled the five per cent reservation to members of the Muslim community in jobs and education.

A Government Resolution (GR) was issued to this effect on Tuesday, as the previous ordinance about the five per cent reservation has lapsed and there is an interim court stay on that decision.

The previous Congress-NCP government had issued an ordinance to grant a 16 per cent quota to Marathas and five per cent to Muslims.

As per the new GR, all previous decisions and the ordinance related to the five per cent reservation in government, semi-government jobs and educational institutions for the socially and educationally backward Muslim group included under the Special Backward Category (A) have been cancelled.

The government has cancelled the earlier decisions and circulars from 2014 and stopped issuing caste and non-creamy layer certificates to Muslims in the Special Backward Category, the new order said.

