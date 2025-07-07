DT
Maharashtra legislature's privileges committee to issue show-cause notice to Kunal Kamra 

Maharashtra legislature’s privileges committee to issue show-cause notice to Kunal Kamra 

Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde had forwarded the breach of privilege notice to the committee in June
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 09:43 PM Jul 07, 2025 IST
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. File
The privileges committee of the Maharashtra legislature has decided to issue a show cause notice to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said on Monday.

This decision was taken by the committee, headed by BJP MLC Prasad Lad, in a meeting held last week.

A breach of privilege notice was moved by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar against Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare during the Budget session of the state legislature.

The notice stated that Kamra’s parody song had insulting references aimed at Shinde. Andhare had supported Kamra and used objectionable language which was contempt of the legislature, it said.

Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde had forwarded the breach of privilege notice to the committee in June. PTI

Tags :
