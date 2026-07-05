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Home / India / Maharashtra man poses as millionaire on matrimonial site, rapes woman, dupes her of Rs 41 lakh

Maharashtra man poses as millionaire on matrimonial site, rapes woman, dupes her of Rs 41 lakh

Accused created fraudulent profile; after gaining the woman's trust, he sexually assaulted her at hotels in Panvel in Navi Mumbai and her Kalyan home, say police

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PTI
Thane, Updated At : 07:34 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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A 38-year-old man from Maharashtra's Nandurbar has been booked for allegedly raping a woman and defrauding her of Rs 41.25 lakh after posing as a millionaire businessman on a matrimonial website, police said on Sunday.

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The 36-year-old complainant, a divorcee, lives in the Kalyan East area in Thane district with her child, said an official from Kolsewadi police station.

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The man allegedly created a fraudulent profile, claiming to be a wealthy hotelier and civil engineer. After gaining the woman's trust by promising marriage and accepting her child, he allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted her at hotels in Panvel in Navi Mumbai and her Kalyan home, said police.

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"The accused swindled Rs 41.25 lakh from her, forged documents to sell one of her cars, and unauthorisedly seized another vehicle," a police official said, citing the FIR.

Police suspect the accused has targeted more women using the same modus operandi. Efforts are being made to track him down, the official added.

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