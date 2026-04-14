Maharashtra: Marathi mandatory for rickshaw and taxi drivers from May 1

Knowing Marathi will be mandatory for all licensed rickshaw and taxi drivers in Maharashtra from May 1, and a statewide campaign will be conducted through the offices of the Motor Transport Department, cabinet minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Tuesday.

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In a statement issued by his office, Sarnaik warned that the licenses of drivers who do not possess basic knowledge of Marathi will be cancelled.

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“From May 1, coinciding with Maharashtra Day, it will be mandatory for all licensed rickshaw and taxi drivers to know Marathi. A state-wide inspection campaign will be conducted through 59 regional and sub-regional offices of the Motor Transport Department to verify if drivers can read and write the language,” the minister stated.

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Sarnaik noted that while the rule requiring knowledge of the local language for issuing licenses is already in force, it is being widely flouted.

He highlighted that the Transport Department has received numerous complaints, particularly from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and Nagpur, regarding drivers being unable or reluctant to communicate with passengers in Marathi.

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“It is everyone’s duty to learn the language of the region where they conduct business. While it is important to be proud of one’s mother tongue, it is equally vital to respect the state’s language while working there,” the Shiv Sena leader added.

He said the crackdown would not be limited to drivers alone.

“Strict action will also be taken against transport officials found guilty of incorrectly issuing licenses by ignoring these established rules,” the minister stated.