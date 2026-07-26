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Home / India / Maharashtra records 87.79% distribution, 60.44% digitisation of enumeration forms under SIR

Maharashtra records 87.79% distribution, 60.44% digitisation of enumeration forms under SIR

Hingoli district reported the highest distribution at 99.98 per cent

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 05:34 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Maharashtra has distributed 87.79 per cent of elector-specific enumeration forms and digitised 60.44 per cent of them under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, officials said on Sunday.

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According to a bulletin by the state's Chief Electoral Officer, the enumeration phase of the SIR exercise is being carried out from June 30 to August 8.

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Against a total electorate of 9,78,54,049, as many as 8,59,05,005 enumeration forms have been distributed, while 5,91,42,624 forms have been digitised. The exercise is being carried out by over 1 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs), it said.

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Hingoli district reported the highest distribution at 99.98 per cent, followed by Jalgaon (99.91 per cent), Buldhana (99.81 per cent), Amravati (99.77 per cent), Wardha (99.76 per cent) and Sindhudurg (99.73 per cent), it said.

Ratnagiri recorded the highest digitisation at 86.03 per cent, followed by Yavatmal  (85.20 per cent), Buldhana (82.66 per cent), Hingoli (82.63 per cent), Parbhani (81.94 per cent), Gadchiroli (80.84 per cent) and Chandrapur (80.02 per cent).

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Among the major urban districts, Thane reported a distribution of 67.97 per cent and digitisation of 27.56 per cent, Mumbai Suburban 67.79 per cent and 28.72 per cent, Mumbai City 72.37 per cent and 38.88 per cent, while Pune recorded 70 per cent distribution and 45.04 per cent digitisation.

Nashik reported 85.78 per cent distribution and 57.88 per cent digitisation, while Palghar stood at 79.73 per cent and 39.95 per cent, respectively, the bulletin said.

The SIR is being carried out to update and verify the electoral roll. It aims to identify eligible voters, remove duplicate or ineligible entries, and ensure that voter lists are accurate, complete, and up to date before future elections, said officials.

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