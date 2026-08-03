Maharashtra SIR: Over 93% enumeration forms distributed, 72.89% digitised to date

More than 93 per cent of enumeration forms have been distributed, and nearly 73 per cent digitised under the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, with the August 8 deadline just days away, the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Monday.

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While Wardha and Hingoli districts in Marathwada recorded 100 per cent form distribution, major cities, including Pune, Thane, and Mumbai Suburban, trailed behind in both distribution and digitisation progress, according to the official bulletin.

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The enumeration phase of the SIR began on June 30 and is set to culminate on August 8.

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With 9.79 crore voters in Maharashtra, a total of 9.18 crore (93.79 per cent) enumeration forms have been distributed, while over 7.13 crore (72.89 per cent) forms have been digitised.

As many as 1,00,253 booth-level officers (BLOs) are engaged in the SIR exercise across the state.

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According to the bulletin, Wardha and Hingoli have completed 100 per cent distribution of enumeration forms, while metropolises such as Pune reported 80.72 per cent distribution, Thane (82.33 per cent), Mumbai Suburban (85.12 per cent), Nagpur (87.62 per cent), Mumbai City (90.42 per cent) and Palghar (91.76 per cent).

Digitisation of forms has also progressed unevenly across districts.

Hingoli recorded the highest digitisation at 90.47 per cent, followed by Ratnagiri (89.86 per cent), Buldhana (89.19 per cent) and Yavatmal (87.93 per cent).

Among major urban districts, digitisation stood at 59.67 per cent in Pune, 59.77 per cent in Nagpur, 53.21 per cent in Mumbai Suburban, 54.67 per cent in Mumbai City and 46.55 per cent in Thane, the lowest in the state.

The CEO stated that the electoral registration officers (EROs) in each assembly constituency have appointed BLOs after approval from district election officers (DEOs) to carry out the revision exercise.