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Home / India / Maharashtra TET paper leak case: Mastermind, aide held from Bihar; total arrests reach 14

Maharashtra TET paper leak case: Mastermind, aide held from Bihar; total arrests reach 14

SIT had been tracking Vijayendrakumar Gupta for several weeks after his name surfaced as the chief coordinator of the inter-state paper leak network, say police

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PTI
Thane, Updated At : 03:12 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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The alleged mastermind of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 paper leak case was arrested from Bihar along with one more person, a senior Thane police official said on Saturday.

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Alleged kingpin Vijayendrakumar Gupta alias Bijendra Kumar Gupta and his associate Indrajit Singh were nabbed from the eastern state on Friday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bhiwandi Zone-II, Pawan Bansode said.

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It takes the total number of arrests in the case to 14, Bansode told PTI.

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Gupta and Singh were brought to Pune on Saturday and then to Bhiwandi, where they will be produced in court for police remand to carry out custodial interrogation, the DCP informed.

The SIT had been tracking Gupta for several weeks after his name surfaced as the chief coordinator of the inter-state paper leak network, Bansode said.

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Apart from Gupta and Singh, the others arrested in the case so far include Rajiv Shaw, Akash Kumar, Dheeraj Singh, Sonu Singh, Mithun Singh, Kapil Dahiya, Gupta's wife Suman Kumari Gupta, and Agra-based private printing press employees Nareshkumar Mahore, Sanjaykumar Sharma, and Babulal Kushwaha.

The paper leak came to light on June 27, when Bhiwandi police, acting on confidential intelligence, raided a location and seized copies of unauthorized question papers.

Subsequent verification with Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) officials confirmed that the seized material matched the actual question paper drafted for the TET scheduled for June 28 across 1,028 examination centres.

The state government subsequently postponed the TET 2026 examination, followed by registration of FIR at Bhiwandi police station and formation of a Special Investigation Team.

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