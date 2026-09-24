Three workers died in a wall collapse at a rubber manufacturing plant in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place at 10am in Tina Rubber Factory located along Vikramgad-Wada road in Pali Posheri village, they added.

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"Keshav Gunguna (55), Ranjana Komb (35) and Mira Gawli (60) were trapped in the debris when an interior wall caved in. They were rushed by emergency responders to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival," an official said.

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The three were having breakfast in the storeroom when the incident took place, Palghar disaster management officer Vivekanand Kadam said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem while local officials, including police, are at the site as part of the probe into the incident, Kadam added.

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Apti gram panchayat sarpanch Pramod Patil said the wall may have collapsed to due to structural overload, as a large number of heavy sacks had been stacked directly against it.