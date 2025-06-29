Amid a growing chorus against the introduction of the Hindi language in Maharashtra schools from classes 1 to 5, the state cabinet on Sunday decided to withdraw two GRs (government resolutions) on the implementation of the three-language policy.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the monsoon session of the state legislature, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced the formation of a committee under educationist Narendra Jadhav to suggest the way forward and implementation of the language policy.

The panel has sought three months to study the issue and prepare a report.

Fadnavis alleged Uddhav Thackeray had accepted the recommendations of the Dr Raghunath Mashelkar committee to introduce a three-language policy from classes 1 to 12 when he was chief minister and set up a committee to implement the policy.

"The state cabinet has decided to withdraw the Government Resolutions (GRs) issued in April and June regarding the implementation of the three-language policy from class one. A committee headed by Narendra Jadhav will be formed to recommend implementation (of the three-language formula)," Fadnavis said.

He said the government would take a fresh decision based on the report of Jadhav, a former member of the Planning Commission and ex-vice chancellor.

"The other names of the committee will be announced in some days. The panel will study the Mashelkar Committee's report and suggest from which standard (class 1 or otherwise) the three language formula will be implemented,” he said.

The Fadnavis government had issued a GR on April 16, making Hindi a compulsory third language for students in classes 1 to 5 studying in English and Marathi medium schools. Amid backlash, the government issued an amended GR on June 17 making Hindi an optional language.

The move was criticised by the Opposition -- Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS and NCP (SP) -- which dubbed it the "imposition" of Hindi in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis acknowledged the difference of opinion over finalising the grade (class 1 or 5) for implementing the three-language formula.

"The decision (on language policy) has been taken in the interest of Marathi students. If three languages are taught, students will get credit in the academic bank," he added.

Fadnavis said the then CM Thackeray had appointed an 18-member Mashelkar Committee on September 21, 2020, comprising reputed figures from the education sector, on how to implement the NEP. A GR was issued on October 16, 2020.

"The committee submitted a 101-page report on September 14, 2021. The panel stated that apart from the Marathi language, English and Hindi languages should be taught in classes 1 to 12. The report was tabled in the state cabinet on January 7, 2022. The minutes of the cabinet meeting are available,' he said.

He claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vijay Kadam, who runs an educational institution, was a member of the Mashelkar committee.

Fadnavis also claimed Uddhav didn't mention that his government disagreed with the Mashelkar committee's report.

"At that time, Uddhav didn't say that his government was not accepting the three-language formula. The then government set up a sub-group on the Mashelkar Committee's report," he added.

Accusing Uddhav Thackeray of playing politics over the language issue, Fadnavis said the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief was opposing the Hindi language as he wants to "lay red carpet for the English language".

Fadnavis said the Mahayuti government headed by him issued the two GRs in April and June as part of the sub-group set up by the then Thackeray-led MVA government.

"We changed the decision to make the Hindi language mandatory and made it optional," he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS had announced a joint march on July 5 to oppose the "imposition" of the Hindi language. The march was cancelled after the government withdrew the GRs.

Fadnavis also took potshots at MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

"Raj Thackeray was nowhere in the picture at that time. He should ask Uddhav why his stand changed when his party joined the Opposition," he said.

Fadnavis said Babasaheb Ambedkar wanted everyone to learn the Hindi language.

"Any Indian who doesn't accept this proposal as part and parcel of a linguistic state has no right to be an Indian. He may be 100 per cent Maharashtrian, 100 per cent Gujarati, and 100 per cent Tamil, but he cannot be an Indian in the real sense of the word, except in geographical sense. If my suggestion is not accepted, India will then cease to be India," he said quoting Ambedkar from ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar: Writings and Speeches’.

Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde were also present at the presser.

Pawar appealed to Marathi people not to participate in the morcha given the government's decision to withdraw the GRs.

Shinde said the government's decision will be in the interest of students. "We have no ego," he added.