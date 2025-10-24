DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Maharashtra woman doctor had called accused software engineer before suicide: Probe

Maharashtra woman doctor had called accused software engineer before suicide: Probe

The Satara doctor, posted at a government hospital in Phaltan, was found hanging in a hotel room in the town on Thursday night

article_Author
PTI
Satara, Updated At : 07:43 PM Oct 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

The 28-year-old woman doctor who allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Satara district had called one of the accused before ending her life, and the two had also exchanged text messages, police said on Friday.

Advertisement

The doctor, posted at a government hospital in Phaltan, was found hanging in a hotel room in the town on Thursday night. In her suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that police sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, and software engineer Prashant Bankar mentally harassed her.

Advertisement

Also ReadMaharashtra doctor ends life, suicide note on palm claims cop raped her

Advertisement

The woman lived as a tenant in a flat owned by Bankar's father, a senior police official told PTI.

She had called Prashant Bankar, who works in Pune, over phone before ending her life, and the two had also exchanged chat messages on mobile phone, he added.

Advertisement

Sub-inspector Badane was suspended from service after his name came up during the probe, the official said.

A case of alleged rape and abetment to suicide has been registered against Badane and Bankar, he added. No arrest has been made in the case yet.

A relative of the doctor had claimed earlier in the day that she often faced pressure from police to change medical reports in cases of unnatural death, and also to modify reports when arrested persons were brought to the hospital for a medical test.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts