DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti polls to be held as scheduled despite state mourning

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti polls to be held as scheduled despite state mourning

Elections to 125 Panchayat Samitis and 12 Zilla Parishads will be held on February 5

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:39 PM Jan 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The three-day state mourning declared following the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will not affect Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections as they will held as per schedule on February 5, State Election Commission sources said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“The declaration of official mourning will have no bearing on the ongoing election process. There is no provision to cancel or defer elections due to the death of a constitutional authority during the poll period,” the sources explained.

Advertisement

Pawar (66) and four other persons on board a chartered aircraft were killed after it crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at Baramati airport in Pune district on Wednesday morning. His sudden death has not only left a vacuum in the BJP-led state coalition government, but also cast a shadow on the future of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which he headed.

Advertisement

Pawar’s death led to speculation in political circles as well as in general public on whether the polls would be held on schedule. The three-day mourning in the state will end on January 30, six days ahead of voting.

According to SEC sources, this is a rare instance of the death of a senior constitutional functionary during election period, but laws do not provide for cancellation of polls on such grounds.

Advertisement

They insisted that if a district collector feels that changing the polling date is necessary in public interest such a change can be made only in accordance with directions issued by the SEC.

The laws also allow a change in polling date if period of national or state-level mourning coincides with polling date, the sources noted, adding no such situation exists at present in the state.

Elections to 125 Panchayat Samitis and 12 Zilla Parishads (ZPs) will be held on February 5 and votes will be counted two days later.

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts