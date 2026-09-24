DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Maharasthra man held for raping 17-year-old on pretext of removing 'dosh' from kundali

Maharasthra man held for raping 17-year-old on pretext of removing 'dosh' from kundali

Rameshwar Maharaj, has been booked under BNS, POCSO Act and Anti-Superstition Act for impregnating minor girl

article_Author
PTI
Latur, Updated At : 04:40 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

A man was arrested in Maharashtra's Latur for allegedly raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl on the pretext of removing a ‘dosh’ in her horoscope, a police official said on Thursday.

Rameshwar Maharaj, a resident of Thakre Chowk here, convinced the girl she had a problem in her 'kundali', which required certain rituals for correction, the Vivekanand Chowk police station official said.

Advertisement

"Under the pretext of so-called corrective measures, he raped the girl at her residence, due to which she got pregnant. He also told her not to mention it to anyone or else the affliction in the horoscope would return. The crime took place in June," he said.

Advertisement

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the state's Anti-Superstition Act, Sub Inspector AK Kale told PTI.

Rameshwar was arrested on Wednesday, Kale added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts