Maharasthra man held for raping 17-year-old on pretext of removing 'dosh' from kundali

A man was arrested in Maharashtra's Latur for allegedly raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl on the pretext of removing a ‘dosh’ in her horoscope, a police official said on Thursday.

Rameshwar Maharaj, a resident of Thakre Chowk here, convinced the girl she had a problem in her 'kundali', which required certain rituals for correction, the Vivekanand Chowk police station official said.

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"Under the pretext of so-called corrective measures, he raped the girl at her residence, due to which she got pregnant. He also told her not to mention it to anyone or else the affliction in the horoscope would return. The crime took place in June," he said.

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A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the state's Anti-Superstition Act, Sub Inspector AK Kale told PTI.

Rameshwar was arrested on Wednesday, Kale added.