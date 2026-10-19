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Home / India / Mahashtami marked by early morning anjali at puja pandals across Bengal

Mahashtami marked by early morning anjali at puja pandals across Bengal

Kumari Puja, in which a young girl is worshipped as a manifestation of the divine feminine, was organised at several venues

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Kolkata, Updated At : 10:38 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Women dressed in traditional Bengali attire perform the Dhunuchi dance on Maha Ashtami of Durga Puja, in Prayagraj. ANI photo
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People thronged Durga Puja pandals across Kolkata and the districts of West Bengal in the early hours of Monday to offer anjali on Mahashtami, in keeping the prescribed timing of the rituals this year.

From community pandals in the metropolis to traditional household celebrations and heritage shrines in the districts, devotees in new festive attire arrived in the pandals as priests led the chanting of mantras and hymns in praise of Goddess Durga.

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The early start saw worshippers gather at several puja venues at dawn, with children accompanying their parents and elderly devotees joining the rituals alongside younger generations, as families sought the blessings of the goddess on Mahashtami.

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However, the atmosphere at the Chorbagan Durga Puja mandap in north Kolkata was sombre in the aftermath of the fatal stampede that claimed 19 lives two days ago. The usual festive fervour was replaced by grief and a sense of loss, with local women and children expressing sadness over the tragedy.

Several residents said they were reluctant to offer anjali at the mandap this year, breaking a tradition they had followed for years.

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Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, witnessed a steady influx of devotees from the morning, while special rituals were also performed at Kamarpukur in keeping with established traditions.

Kamarpukur in Hooghly district is the birthplace of Ramakrishna Paramhansa.

Kumari Puja, in which a young girl is worshipped as a manifestation of the divine feminine, was organised at several venues.

In Cooch Behar in north Bengal, the centuries-old puja of Boro Devi, closely associated with the history and royal traditions of the Koch dynasty, witnessed devotees offering Mahashtami anjali at the temple early in the morning.

The puja, which has continued for more than 500 years, remains an integral part of the region’s religious and cultural heritage. Special rituals mark Ashtami, including a “gupta puja”, or secret worship, performed at night.

Sandhi Puja, the significant ritual marking the transition from Mahashtami to Maha Navami, was also performed across the state.

The ritual traditionally involves the offering of 108 lotuses and the lighting of 108 lamps, commemorating the goddess in her Chamunda form.

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