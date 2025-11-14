DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Mahila and Youth is new MY formula in Bihar: PM Modi at BJP HQ in Delhi

Mahila and Youth is new MY formula in Bihar: PM Modi at BJP HQ in Delhi

‘This victory has strengthened people’s confidence in the Election Commission’

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:16 PM Nov 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates BJP's victory in Bihar Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Advertisement

Hailing the NDA’s massive win in the Bihar Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the victory has given a new ‘MY—Mahila and Youth’ formula with the people destroying the “communal MY formula of the jungle raj people”.

Advertisement

Addressing party workers and supporters at the BJP headquarters here, Modi said Bihar is the land which gave India the pride of being the mother of democracy, and the same land has ensured that the people attacking democracy “bite the dust”.

Advertisement

“Bihar has shown again that lies are defeated and people’s trust wins,” Modi said.

Advertisement

This victory has strengthened people’s confidence in the Election Commission, the Prime Minister said.

He also hailed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership and congratulated NDA allies for the electoral win.

Advertisement

“The people of Bihar, with this massive victory and their unshakable confidence, have taken the state by storm (garda uda diya),” he said.

In an apparent reference to the Muslim-Yadav support base of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Modi said in Bihar, some parties had formulated an “MY formula” but today’s victory has given a new “positive MY—Mahila and Youth” formula.

“Today, Bihar is among the states with a high youth population, and these youths belong to all religions and castes. Their wishes, aspirations and their dreams have destroyed the communal MY formula of the jungle raj people,” Modi said in a swipe at the opposition.

He said the Bihar polls have also shown that the voters, especially the young ones, take the purification of the electoral list seriously.

The youth of Bihar have also extended tremendous support to the revision of electoral rolls, he said.

Modi also hailed the Election Commission for ensuring that elections take place smoothly and recalled how violence was the norm during the ‘jungle raj’, an apparent reference to RJD rule.

His remarks come at a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been alleging “vote chori” in state polls and accusing the EC of colluding with the BJP to ensure the party’s victory.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts