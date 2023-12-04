Mahua Moitra ‘expulsion report’ listed, but neither mentioned nor tabled in Lok Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 4

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee report recommending the Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s expulsion in the cash-for-query case was not mentioned or tabled in the Lower House on the first day of proceedings.

The report was mentioned in the business list at number 5 in the segment “Papers to be laid.”

Kiritbhai Solanki of the BJP who was in the chair at the time of resumption of Lok Sabha proceedings after an hour-long adjournment this morning following obituary references did not mention item number 5 when he called the other items in the list.

TMC leader Sudeep Bandopadhyay, RSP’s NK Premchandran and Congress’ K Suresh stood up to ask the presiding officer about the status of item number 5 which the government today skipped.

Moitra later said and her party would respond once the report is tabled.

Let it be tabled, we will speak then, she said after proceedings of the Lok Sabha was adjourned until 2 PM following zero-hour references.

The report was adopted by the ethics panel in its meeting on November 9.

It recommends expulsion of Moitra for sharing her parliamentary login with an industrialist friend who used it to ask questions in Parliament about a business rival.

Darshan Hiranandani, the industrialist in question, in an affidavit to the ethics panel had alleged Moitra was ambitious and demanded expensive gifts from him.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had two days ago written to Speaker Om Birla saying the recommended expulsion of Moitra was an extremely serious punishment, specially when the powers of ethics and privileges committees on exercise of penal powers were vague and warranted greater debate.

#Congress #Lok Sabha