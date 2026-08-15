Mahua Moitra writes to LS Speaker over house eviction order; Opposition MPs rally behind her

The morning after she was asked to vacate a circuit house in West Bengal's Nadia, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to ensure the dignity of women parliamentarians in the country.

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A mob on Friday night demanded that Moitra vacate the circuit house in Krishnanagar, her constituency, and raised slogans outside the gate.

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Moitra claimed the Nadia administration had ordered her to vacate the local circuit house late at night, after she was initially allotted a room at the state-owned property.

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The TMC MP said that the crowd shouted 'Jai Shree Ram' outside the house after she refused to leave.

In a social media post, Moitra, a Mamata Banerjee loyalist, asserted that as an elected MP, she is entitled to use the facility.

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She said she reached the circuit house around 6.15 pm, but at 9.47 pm, she received a call from the Nadia additional district magistrate, who informed her that she needed to vacate the premises, and at 10.52 pm she received a message on WhatsApp with a copy of an "order" which said reservations could not be honoured due to "annual cleaning".

"A woman MP, staying alone, being asked to vacate her rightful accommodation at 9.47 pm not only gravely violates her rights, but brings into question the safety and security accorded to women by the ruling dispensation," she said in her letter to Birla.

"I kindly request you to urgently look into the matter and take the necessary steps to set an example and ensure the dignity of women parliamentarians across the country. Any Women's Reservation Bill seeking to bring in more women is a matter of jest unless your august office can protect the 74 women who have battled great odds to enter this House," she said.

The lawmaker also reached out to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in connection with the matter.

"I am a sitting woman MP in India. I was asked by govt to vacate my room in official guest house at 21:47 hrs & then at 22:52 hrs. While a BJP crowd is baying for my blood outside the gates. This is state of democracy in India on Independance Day," she wrote on X, tagging the IPU.

Opposition MPs raised concerns over the incident. "What's going on here in Bengal?" TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said on X.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav rallied behind Moitra. "Mr Lok Sabha Speaker should clarify whether this is a violation of a Member of Parliament's privilege or not," he said.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha leader John Brittas condemned the incident and urged Birla to intervene. "This is unacceptable and deplorable. A sitting woman MP Mahua Moitra is ordered to vacate the Circuit House in her own constituency at nearly 10 pm, after dinner was served, while a crowd outside shouts "Jai Shree Ram" -- menacingly.

"Is this what they claim to respect women? The same PM who speaks of Nari Shakti from the Red Fort?" Brittas said in his post on X. "Rules, protocol and basic dignity thrown to the wind… The Speaker of Lok Sabha should intervene…. asap…” he said.

Moitra, the TMC MP from Krishnanagar, has faced a series of protests and confrontations in her constituency, Nadia, since the election.

On June 13, BJP Mahila Morcha workers gathered outside the Krishnanagar district court with eggs and tomatoes ahead of her scheduled appearance in a case. Moitra said she would lodge a police complaint, arguing that political opposition should not descend into physical intimidation.

On July 1, Moitra alleged that BJP workers hurled eggs, vegetables and stones at a TMC office in Nadia where she was attending a party meeting.

She livestreamed the incident and accused the police of failing to disperse the protesters. Police and central security personnel later reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.

The BJP rejected her allegation of involvement and attributed the incident to factionalism within the TMC.

The incident comes days after the Supreme Court, while refusing to entertain Moitra's plea against a Calcutta High Court direction in a case over alleged remarks, observed that as an MP she should not be afraid of facing political backlash.