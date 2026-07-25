DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Maj Gen cashiered from service, gets 1-year RI in Rs 11-crore fraud

Maj Gen cashiered from service, gets 1-year RI in Rs 11-crore fraud

Was serving as Commandant of Military Hospital in Jammu

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:01 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A summary general court martial (SGCM) has held a Major General from the Army Medical Corps guilty of misappropriation in the procurement of medical supplies worth Rs 11 crore while serving as the Commandant of a Military Hospital in Jammu. He has been cashiered from service and sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment, sources said.

Advertisement

The trial, presided by Lt Gen V Sreehari, General Officer Commanding of Dakshin Bharat Area, concluded in Udhampur on Friday. The SGCM was ordered by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command.

Advertisement

Maj Gen Devendra Arora, who has since retired, was tried for 18 charges, which included 17 counts under Section 52(f) of the Army Act for intent to defraud and one under Section 57(a) of the Act for making fraudulent statements. The SGCM found him guilty of 16 charges.

Advertisement

The SGCM’s verdict is subject to confirmation by the convening authority. The officer has the option of appealing against the findings and sentencing by the SGCM before the convening authority and may thereafter move the Armed Forces Tribunal. Brig Harish Mitra (retd) was the prosecution counsel while the accused was represented by Maj SS Pandey and Maj Piyush Thakran.

The officer pleaded not guilty to the charges and had challenged the proceedings against him before the Armed Forces Tribunal, which on July 20 directed that the SGCM’s findings and sentence, if any, would not be implemented “without leave of the Tribunal”.

Advertisement

According to the chargesheet, the accused, while serving as the Commandant of 166 Military Hospital in Jammu from August 2018 to January 2020, had procured various medical stores, including tablets, gels, ointments, dressings and other equipment, that were excessive both in quantity and costs.

He had also allegedly given incorrect information regarding the availability of the stores and the suppliers in the Propriety Articles Certificates that was in contravention of the provisions of the Defence Procurement Manual-2009.

Acting on an anonymous complaint, the Army had ordered a one-man inquiry into the allegations, following which a full-fledged court of inquiry was convened to determine the facts of the case. Based on the findings and recommendations of the court of inquiry, which concluded in September 2022, disciplinary action was ordered against him and he was attached to the 16 Corps headquarters at Nagrota for further proceedings.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts