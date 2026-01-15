Maj or Swathi bags UN award

Indian Army’s Major Swathi Shantha Kumar, posted to the United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS), has been awarded the UN Secretary-General’s Award-2025 for her outstanding contribution to gender-inclusive peacekeeping.
The award is given to recognise significant performance of UN secretariat personnel who initiate and implement projects with great impact and innovative potential.
Maj Kumar has been awarded for the project ‘Equal Partners, Lasting Peace: Gender-Inclusive Approach in UNMISS, South Sudan.’
