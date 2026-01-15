DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Maj or Swathi bags UN award

Maj or Swathi bags UN award

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:20 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Major Swathi Shantha Kumar
Advertisement

Indian Army’s Major Swathi Shantha Kumar, posted to the United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS), has been awarded the UN Secretary-General’s Award-2025 for her outstanding contribution to gender-inclusive peacekeeping.

Advertisement

The award is given to recognise significant performance of UN secretariat personnel who initiate and implement projects with great impact and innovative potential.

Advertisement

Maj Kumar has been awarded for the project ‘Equal Partners, Lasting Peace: Gender-Inclusive Approach in UNMISS, South Sudan.’

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts