Major fire breaks out in Kolkata, several shanties gutted

Kolkata, April 13
A major fire broke out in Dum Dum area of Kolkata on Saturday morning, gutting several shanties in a slum, officials said.
However, no casualties have been reported so far in the incident that took place in Mela Bagan.
At least eight fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze, as thick smoke and flames were seen billowing from the shanties, which were predominantly made of plastic and other flammable materials, they said.
“Firefighting operations are underway as fire tenders are facing difficulties in accessing the location due to contested alleys but are trying our best to use alternate methods to douse the blaze,” a fire department official said.
However, the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.
State fire minister Sujit Bose said that robots will be deployed wherever fire tenders are unable to access the spot.
CPI (M)’s Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat Sujan Chakraborty reached the spot and appealed to everyone to help the affected people.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead, say police
Police evacuate shoppers at Westfield Shopping Centre in Bon...
Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar
Jaishankar also says that country's foreign policy has under...
SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Lok Sabha poll; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib
Former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma has been fielded from Patial...
Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court to take up on Monday Kejriwal’s petition against Delhi HC verdict upholding his arrest by ED
CM Arvind Kejriwal’s petition is listed before a Bench of Ju...
Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA gets 10-day custody of two key suspects
The accused were brought to Bengaluru from Kolkata on transi...