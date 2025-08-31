DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Major postal reform from Oct 1: Registered mail now only through Speed Post

Major postal reform from Oct 1: Registered mail now only through Speed Post

Govt clarifies that registration service will now be available exclusively as a value-added service linked to Speed Post
article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 12:45 PM Aug 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Central Government has announced a significant overhaul of domestic mail services provided by the Department of Posts, aimed at streamlining operations and adapting to evolving customer needs.

Advertisement

Effective October 1, Speed Post—covering both letters and parcels—will become the primary service for address-specific delivery of accountable mail within the country.

The government has clarified that the registration service—commonly used for delivering statutory documents such as summons and notices—will now be available exclusively as a value-added service linked to Speed Post. This means registration will no longer be offered with other categories of postal mail.

Advertisement

Officials stated that the move is intended to ensure reliable, addressee-specific delivery while aligning postal services with legal and customer requirements. “The revised framework reflects the government’s commitment to modernising the postal system and better responding to market demands,” the Department of Posts noted in a notification.

Detailed operational guidelines, service terms, and applicable tariffs for Speed Post and its value-added services will be issued separately.

Advertisement

The notification has been circulated to statutory and constitutional bodies, all central ministries and departments, state governments, union territories, NITI Aayog, and the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts