Make adultery crime again, says Parl panel

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel has suggested bringing back IPC Section 377 to make adultery a crime again. It was partially struck down by the Supreme Court in 2018. IANS
6-mth jail proposed for selling adulterated food
New Delhi: A parliamentary panel has recommended a minimum jail term of six months for those selling adulterated food or drinks along with a minimum fine of Rs 25,000.
Rescuers drilling through rubble to reach workers stuck in tunnel
Laying steel pipes to create safe passage for labourers to c...
EAM raises extremism with British Home Secy
Also takes up FTA and extradition of fugitives
In Gaza, mass grave ‘dug’ to bury patients
Israeli forces seize Hamas legislative council building, pol...
4.3 LMT paddy arrives in Punjab on Diwali, VB to probe
44 teams set up across Punjab, records seized