Make childless woman pregnant and get Rs 10-15 lakh: ‘All India Pregnant Job’ fraud targets men across country, especially Bihar

As cyber scams go, this one is rather alluring and a million steps ahead.

A sophisticated cyber scam known as the “All India Pregnant Job” has surfaced across multiple states in India, with law enforcement agencies, particularly in Bihar, cracking down on several gangs behind the operation. Authorities have warned the public that the scheme is entirely fraudulent and has no legal or medical basis.

Eight members of the gang running the scam have been arrested, but the kingpin remain at large.

The scam primarily targets men through advertisements on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, promising payouts of Rs 10–15 lakh for allegedly impregnating childless women, reports BBC. Officials have confirmed that no such job exists and that victims often suffer financial losses and psychological harassment.

How the scam operates

According to police investigations, the fraud follows a clear pattern:

Misleading online ads: Scammers promote unrealistic earnings for minimal effort, a common red flag in cyber fraud cases.

Upfront payments: Victims are asked to pay initial “registration fees,” often starting around Rs 799, followed by escalating demands for “security deposits,” “court paperwork,” or “GST charges".

Fake documents and threats: Fraudsters collect sensitive personal data such as Aadhaar, PAN details, and photographs. They then use forged court or government documents to intimidate victims. When payments stop, threats of legal action or public exposure often follow.

No job, no payment: Investigators stress that there are no women involved, no legal arrangement, and no money ever paid to victims.

Police advisory

Cybercrime officials have urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid engaging with offers that appear too good to be true. “Legitimate employers never ask for registration or processing fees,” an official said.

Victims or those who encounter such advertisements are advised to report them immediately to local police stations or cybercrime portals.

Safer employment alternatives

Authorities and employment experts recommend using verified job portals such as Indeed and Naukri.com for genuine opportunities, including remote work and healthcare-related roles. They also highlighted government welfare schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), which provides financial assistance to pregnant women through official government channels.

Key safety tips

Never pay upfront fees for jobs

Verify employers through official websites and registrations

Avoid offers promising unusually high pay for minimal work

Report suspicious ads to cybercrime authorities