Home / India / Malayalam rapper Vedan booked for rape after doctor's allegation of sexual abuse

Malayalam rapper Vedan booked for rape after doctor's allegation of sexual abuse

The rapper was also arrested and then released on bail in April this year in a drug case
article_Author
PTI
Kochi, Updated At : 01:43 PM Jul 31, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A rape case has been lodged against well-known Malayalam rapper Vedan, also known as Hirandas Murali, on a complaint by a lady doctor alleging that he sexually assaulted her on several occasions between 2021-2023 at various places in the state, police said on Thursday.

An FIR under section 376 (rape) and 376(2)(n) (repeated rape on same woman) of the IPC was lodged against the rapper at Thrikkakara police station late Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya told reporters here that the investigation was in the initial stages and no notice has been sent to the rapper yet.

He further said that according to the doctor's complaint, there have been some financial transactions between her and Vedan.

“We need to verify all the allegations. We need to speak to the people whose names have been mentioned in the complaint. Thereafter, we will take further steps,” he said.

Vedan had faced allegations of wrongdoing in the past as well. He was arrested and then released on bail in April this year in a drug case.

Shortly thereafter, he was arrested and then released on bail by the Forest Department in connection with a leopard tooth found in his possession.

Besides these, a complaint was lodged against him in May this year by a BJP leader accusing him of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and promoting caste-based division through his music.

