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Home / India / Malaysia Airlines flight diverted to Chennai, full emergency declared   

Malaysia Airlines flight diverted to Chennai, full emergency declared   

Malaysia Airlines MH 156 with 186 people on board lands safely and appropriate emergency response arrangements are activated in the airport

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PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 07:59 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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A Malaysia Airlines flight bound for Jeddah from Kuala Lumpur was on Monday diverted to Chennai following a technical issue involving its engine and a full emergency was declared, an official said.

Malaysia Airlines MH 156 with 186 people on board landed safely and appropriate emergency response arrangements were activated in the airport here, he said.

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There was a technical issue "involving Engine No. 2."

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"Further assessment of the aircraft and the technical issue is being carried out by the airline and relevant technical teams," the spokesperson said, adding operations are normal.

The plane was brought to the parking slot by an aircraft tow vehicle and the passengers have been provided accommodation in the airport.

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Meanwhile, an Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Singapore was diverted to Chennai International airport due to a technical issue.

In view of the issue, a "local standby was declared" at Chennai airport and the necessary emergency response arrangements were kept ready.

The aircraft landed safely and vacated the runway on its own power.

Following the declaration of local standby, the airport operational and emergency agencies were kept on alert and necessary arrangements were made to facilitate the safe arrival of the aircraft.

The aircraft landed safely without any untoward incident.

The assessment of the reported technical issue by the airline's engineering/technical team is getting done. "All operations are normal," the official added.

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