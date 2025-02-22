DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Male cop threw me into van: Billionaire Pankaj Oswal's daughter on arrest in Uganda

Male cop threw me into van: Billionaire Pankaj Oswal's daughter on arrest in Uganda

Vasundhara was falsely charged with kidnapping and murder of a former employee of her father last year, who was later found alive
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:51 PM Feb 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vasundhara Oswal, daughter of Indian-origin billionaire Pankaj Oswal speaks during an interview with PTI, in Mumbai, Friday, February 21, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

Vasundhara Oswal, daughter of Indian-origin billionaire Pankaj Oswal jailed for the kidnapping and murder of her father's former employee in Uganda, who was later found alive, claimed that her more than three-week ordeal behind bars was a gross violation of human rights.

Vasundhara (26) was falsely charged with the kidnapping and murder of Mukesh Menaria, a former employee of her father, Pankaj Oswal, last year. He was later found alive in Tanzania.

Talking to PTI on Friday, Vasundhara said, “I was detained for five days and thrown in prison for another two weeks. My human rights were grossly violated. They didn't let me take a shower and denied me food and water. My parents had to bribe police officers through lawyers to bring me food, water and basic necessities.”

Advertisement

She claimed that at one point, she was not allowed to use the washroom as some sort of punishment.

Vasundhara was arrested on October 1, 2024, and was granted bail on October 21.

Advertisement

She claimed that the police searched her premises without a warrant.

“When I asked them to present a search warrant, they said, 'We are in Uganda, we can do anything, you're not in Europe anymore'. They then forced me to go to Interpol with them on the pretext of meeting their director. When I didn't want to do it the same day, a male officer picked me up and threw me inside their van,” she alleged.

Vasundhara claimed she was forced to give a statement without a criminal lawyer.

“We had a civil lawyer because they didn't give us time, as they said that if I didn't give a statement, then I would be held indefinitely,” she said.

Vasundhara was detained in a cell after she gave a statement and was asked to pay USD 30,000 and present her passport for a police bond. She, however, claimed that despite submitting the necessary documents, she didn't get a police bond and was thrown back in the cell.

Vasundhara further alleged that even after producing an unconditional release order from the courts, she was detained illegally for 72 hours.

Vasundhara was later informed that she was being charged with kidnapping and attempt to murder and was taken to a lower-level magistrate court instead of a high court.

She said she was kept in a prison for persons arrested for petty crimes and later shifted to a facility housing convicted murderers and human traffickers.

“I spent the next two weeks in Nakasongola prison. And even after they found that the man (Menaria) was alive, they proceeded to keep me in prison on those charges. They found him on October 10, a week or two before I got bail,” she said.

Vasundhara managed to get bail on October 21, following attempts to sabotage her application, and her passport was returned on December 10.

She claimed that the Uganda police kept the charges on her though Menaria was found alive and later reduced the charge to misdemeanour confinement after taking money from her family.

“This was done basically to keep something on our heads and extort more money because the Uganda police's biggest mistake was that they didn't investigate the matter properly,” she said.

Vasundhara said she wants the Ugandan government to correct its mistakes.

“I feel like the other governments have already automatically corrected their mistakes, and they have used the law correctly, not in a manipulative manner, to get what they want. So, this is more up to the Ugandan government to correct its mistakes towards an investor who has spent the last three years in their country building their business,” she said.

The case against Vasundhara was dismissed on December 19, 2024.

Vasundhara said she is reviewing all possible legal remedies at the moment for all that she went through in prison.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper