 Malegaon blast case: Pragya Thakur gets emotional while replying to questions about injuries of victims : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Malegaon blast case: Pragya Thakur gets emotional while replying to questions about injuries of victims

Malegaon blast case: Pragya Thakur gets emotional while replying to questions about injuries of victims

Her response to all the questions was ‘I don't know’

Malegaon blast case: Pragya Thakur gets emotional while replying to questions about injuries of victims

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur leaves after appearing before a session court, in Mumbai, on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, October 3

BJP MP Pragya Thakur, a prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, got emotional on Tuesday while replying to questions as her statement was recorded by the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here.

The trial court on Tuesday started recording the statements of Thakur and other six accused in the case under section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure under which an accused person gets an opportunity to explain circumstances appearing in the evidence against him or her.

Around 60 questions related to the testimonies of the doctors who had treated the injured and conducted autopsies after the blast in Malegaon were asked to the accused.

Thakur, seated in the witness box, got visibly emotional at one point and the proceedings were halted for ten minutes.

Her response to all the questions was "I don't know." Thakur, the Lok Sabha member from Bhopal, got uncomfortable when questions describing the injuries of the blast victims were put to her, her lawyers J P Mishra and Prashant Maggu told reporters later.

The recording of the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses in the case is over. Since the trial began in December 2018, as many as 323 prosecution witnesses were examined, and of them 34 turned hostile or did not support the prosecution case.

Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Major Ramesh Upadhyay (retired), Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Sudhakar Dwivedi and Sameer Kulkarni are facing trial under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

All seven accused were present before special NIA court judge A K Lahoti for the recording of statements under section 313, which will continue on Wednesday.

Six people were killed and more than 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon in north Maharashtra, about 200 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008.

The case was initially probed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) before it was transferred to the NIA in 2011.

#BJP #Mumbai #National Investigation Agency NIA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi Police seal office of news portal NewsClick, raid premises connected to its journalists

2
India

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

3
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan groups stage protest at India House in London

4
Haryana

Will not stay if BJP-JJP alliance continues in Haryana: BJP leader Birender Singh

5
Himachal

Bengaluru trekker goes missing in Manali’s forests; police say search operation underway

6
India

Indian biz tycoon Harpal Randhawa, son among 6 killed in Zimbabwe plane crash

7
Punjab

57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor

8
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Paris Fashion Week appearance garners mixed reactions

9
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

10
Entertainment

Is Anushka Sharma pregnant? Virat Kohli's unexpected return to Mumbai fuels buzz

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

Delhi Police seal office of news portal NewsClick, raid premises connected to its journalists

Some journalists, including Urmilesh and Abhishar Sharma, ar...

AAP govt raised loans worth Rs 47,107 crore in 18 months of its rule, 57 per cent of this used to repay interest on loans, Bhagwant Mann informs governor

57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor

This is the gist of the letter sent by CM to Banwarilal Puro...

India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10: Report

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

Canada has 62 diplomats in India and India had said that the...

Two earthquakes hit Nepal, tremors in Delhi-NCR

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

Tremors also felt in other parts of north India, including C...

Congress should clarify if rights can be given in proportion to 'abadi', says PM Modi; asks if it wants to decrease rights of Muslims

Congress should clarify if rights can be given in proportion to 'abadi', says PM Modi; asks if it wants to decrease rights of Muslims

The prime minister said that for him, the poor are the bigge...


Cities

View All

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran, seizes 2.7kg drugs

Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Racket of fraudsters busted, three held in Amritsar

3 held with toy pistol, sharp weapons in Amritsar

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Hybrid vehicles surpass registration of electric vehicles in August, September in Chandigarh

Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor

Chandigarh: A record — 1.25 lakh sanitary packs distributed in 24 hours

Dengue: Chandigarh Health Department calls for proactive steps

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

Delhi Police seal office of news portal NewsClick, raid premises connected to its journalists

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

Delhi government’s ‘Green War Room’ starts 24x7 monitoring of air pollution in city

JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

1st finger reconstruction case using partial toe transfer

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Monsoon fury: Zero arrivals at three Lohian mandis

High moisture content delays arrival of paddy in mandis

‘Not able to feed them’, parents poison 3 girls at Jalandhar village

Couple nabbed for theft at house

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

142 roadways buses ferry AAP workers to Patiala, passengers hit

Lawyer files plaint with Punjab CM against ‘parking mafia’

Ward watch: Residents in Dholewal continue to suffer due to clogged sewers

Man nabbed for abducting two minor girls, rape attempt

Punjab Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Patiala

To boost health infra, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch Rs 550 cr Mission Sehatmand Punjab

Businessmen protest before Arvind Kejriwal's visit in Patiala

Traffic goes haywire during VIP visit in Patiala

Cleanliness drives held across Patiala