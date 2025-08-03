DT
Malegaon blast case verdict is a victory of Hindutva: Pragya Singh Thakur



The special court on July 31 acquitted Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit and five others in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, in which 6 people were killed and 101 injured
PTI
Bhopal, Updated At : 04:04 PM Aug 03, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. File photo
Former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur today said the special court’s verdict acquitting her in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case was a victory of Hindutva and a “slap on the face” of people who coined the term “saffron terror”.

The special court on July 31 acquitted Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit and five others in the case, noting that the prosecution had not adduced cogent and reliable evidence to warrant conviction and prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Six people were killed and 101 were injured in the blast in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on September 29, 2008.

Speaking to reporters at the Raja Bhoj International Airport on her arrival in the city, Thakur said, “This is a victory of Hindutva and religion, a victory of saffron. Our scriptures say ‘Satyamev Jayate’ and it has been proved. Those who spoke of saffron terror have been shamed.”

The society and the country have given a befitting reply to those who coined the term “saffron terror”, she said, adding that the court’s decision was a slap on the face of opponents.

Thakur arrived at her Bhopal residence to a grand welcome. The former BJP MP also reiterated her allegation that she had been tortured and pressured to name several individuals.

“There was pressure, but I did not yield. I did not name anyone falsely, which is why I was tortured so severely,” she claimed.

Thakur had on Saturday alleged that investigators had tortured her and tried to compel her to name people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, Special Judge AK Lahoti has dismissed Thakur’s claims of torture and mistreatment in his 1,036-page judgement.

