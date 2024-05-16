Maliwal 'assault': Delhi Police team reaches MP's residence to seek details of incident

New Delhi, May 16
A Delhi Police team reached AAP MP Swati Maliwal's house on Thursday in connection with the alleged assault on her at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, officials said.
Led by an Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officer, the team has gone to the Rajya MP's residence to seek details of the incident, they said.
On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister’s official residence, police officials said.
Earlier on Thursday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar over Maliwal's allegations. His hearing is scheduled for Friday at 11 am.
On Tuesday, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that the incident with Maliwal was "highly condemnable".
