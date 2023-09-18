Mallikarjun Kharge: BJP’s defeat to be tribute to Bapu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 17

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said defeating the ruling BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha elections would be a befitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as 2024 marks the centenary of Gandhiji’s election as the Congress president.

A resolution passed by the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad, where Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders and Central Election Committee (CEC) members participated, said the people of the country were looking for a change.

Kharge noted that the foundation of democracy and the Constitution was laid by the Congress and therefore the responsibility to protect it also wrested with it.

Discussions primarily centred on the Lok Sabha poll and the coming Assembly elections in five states.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Mahatma Gandhi #Mallikarjun Kharge