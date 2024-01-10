 Mallikarjun Kharge in touch with leaders of all INDIA bloc parties, says Congress as seat-sharing talks gain momentum : The Tribune India

  • Mallikarjun Kharge in touch with leaders of all INDIA bloc parties, says Congress as seat-sharing talks gain momentum

Mallikarjun Kharge in touch with leaders of all INDIA bloc parties, says Congress as seat-sharing talks gain momentum

The Congress held preliminary talks for seat-sharing in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP for Maharashtra and with Samajwadi Party for UP

Mallikarjun Kharge in touch with leaders of all INDIA bloc parties, says Congress as seat-sharing talks gain momentum

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is in touch with leaders of all INDIA bloc constituents to ensure closer coordination in the opposition alliance. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, January 10

After initiating seat-sharing talks with various opposition parties, the Congress on Wednesday said its president Mallikarjun Kharge is in touch with leaders of all INDIA bloc constituents to ensure closer coordination in the opposition alliance.

The assertion comes amid talk that the alliance could have a convener, with the name of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar doing the rounds for the post.

There have also been demands for having an office and a spokesperson of the opposition alliance, where 28 parties have come together to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Mr Kharge is in touch with leaders of all parties of the INDIA bloc on how best to give structure to ensure closer coordination in alliance,” AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

He said the Congress president has also talked to all leaders, including Nitish Kumar, and decisions on key issues within the alliance will be taken soon.

Ramesh also said that discussions have started with all political parties, with some being in an advanced stage and some still in the initial phase.

“Talks on seat-sharing with TMC in West Bengal and with JD(U) in Bihar are expected to take place in a day or two,” he said.

“There is clarity among leaders on seat-sharing. Clarity is fast developing with all parties on seat adjustments,” the Congress leader said, adding that the Congress leadership is committed to going the extra mile to accommodate all the allies.

The Congress held preliminary talks for seat-sharing in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party for Maharashtra and with the Samajwadi Party for Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

The seat-sharing talks were held at the residence of Congress leader Mukul Wasnik, who is also the convener of the Seat Sharing Committee set up for the purpose by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Salman Khurshid were also present during the deliberations.

Sources said that seat-sharing talks will again be held among top leaders of the three parties including Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, who are likely to meet Sonia Gandhi around January 14 and 15.

Talks were also held separately between Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders for Uttar Pradesh, where Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali were present and the next round of dialogue with AAP and the SP would be held on January 12.

The Congress is holding talks with various constituents of the INDIA bloc state-wise before seat-sharing is finalised with them.

The opposition alliance is seeking to contest all Lok Sabha seats unitedly to take on and defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

