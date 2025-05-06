Mamata accuses BJP of ‘spreading communal virus’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP of spreading a “heavily loaded communal virus in the country”, and also urged the Centre to protect the country’s borders and deliver justice to families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack, rather than indulge in alleged “nasty and dirty politics”.

Visiting the riot-hit Murshidabad district for the first time since communal clashes broke out in April, Mamata alleged that the BJP was “shielding” those responsible for the violence and “preventing” the affected families from meeting her.

Reacting to Banerjee’s allegation, West Bengal BJP leader Sajal Ghosh said it is the TMC government in the state, which has been “spreading the communal virus to pursue its appeasement politics”.

Advertisement

Banerjee also levelled charges against the Border Security Force, claiming, “Why did the BSF fire shots? If the BSF hadn’t fired shots, the incident would not have flared up the next day. Those who are inciting riots are enemies of Bengal.”

“I want peace, not riots. West Bengal is known for its communal harmony, and we will protect that at any cost. I want to ask them (BJP), why is this heavily loaded virus being spread to create communal tension in the country?” she alleged.

Advertisement

Banerjee hit out at the Centre, accusing it of “encouraging communal tension instead of securing the nation”.

“Instead of indulging in communal violence, please take care of the borders. Please take care of India. We love India, it is our motherland. Please save the country from any disaster. Please give justice to those who have lost their dear ones,” she said.

Without naming Home Minister Amit Shah, Banerjee termed him as an “acting Prime Minister”.

“I will tell the acting PM to take care of the borders, instead of creating communal tension and nuisance. Try to be honest, sincere, reasonable and responsible,” the TMC supremo said.