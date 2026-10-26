Mamata accuses BJP of using money, intimidation to target TMC; challenges BJP to fight political battle

Trinamool Congress supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of using money and intimidation to influence people and put pressure on her party’s leaders and workers, alleging that government officials were being used to threaten them with legal action and obstruct their access to her office.

Talking to the media, Mamata Banerjee alleged that police action against her party workers had intensified since Sunday and claimed that people were being threatened through district magistrates, block development officers (BDOs), officers-in-charge and Superintendents of Police (SPs).

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Banerjee said the commission had asked her party to submit documents in connection with the matter, but alleged that the state machinery was creating obstacles for the Trinamool Congress while extending assistance to its opponents.

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“The government is providing legal papers, stamp papers and notarised affidavits to them, while everything has been blocked for us,” she alleged, adding that even individuals seeking to meet her were not being allowed into her office.

Questioning the situation, Banerjee asked whether people still enjoyed freedom in the country, invoking the sacrifices made by India’s freedom fighters.

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“Our great leaders fought and sacrificed their lives for freedom, and today we have to witness the BJP buying people with money and threatening our workers, MLAs and MPs with jail if they join the Trinamool Congress,” she said.

Challenging the BJP, Banerjee said it should contest the political battle on its own merits rather than resort to alleged coercion. “If you have the courage, fight politically. We have no objection to that,” she said.