DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Mamata accuses BJP of using money, intimidation to target TMC; challenges BJP to fight political battle

Mamata accuses BJP of using money, intimidation to target TMC; challenges BJP to fight political battle

Alleges police action against her party workers had intensified since Sunday and claimed that people were being threatened through district magistrates, block development officers

article_Author
Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:52 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of using money and intimidation to influence people. PTI File
Advertisement

Trinamool Congress supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of using money and intimidation to influence people and put pressure on her party’s leaders and workers, alleging that government officials were being used to threaten them with legal action and obstruct their access to her office.

Talking to the media, Mamata Banerjee alleged that police action against her party workers had intensified since Sunday and claimed that people were being threatened through district magistrates, block development officers (BDOs), officers-in-charge and Superintendents of Police (SPs).

Advertisement

Banerjee said the commission had asked her party to submit documents in connection with the matter, but alleged that the state machinery was creating obstacles for the Trinamool Congress while extending assistance to its opponents.

Advertisement

“The government is providing legal papers, stamp papers and notarised affidavits to them, while everything has been blocked for us,” she alleged, adding that even individuals seeking to meet her were not being allowed into her office.

Questioning the situation, Banerjee asked whether people still enjoyed freedom in the country, invoking the sacrifices made by India’s freedom fighters.

Advertisement

“Our great leaders fought and sacrificed their lives for freedom, and today we have to witness the BJP buying people with money and threatening our workers, MLAs and MPs with jail if they join the Trinamool Congress,” she said.

Challenging the BJP, Banerjee said it should contest the political battle on its own merits rather than resort to alleged coercion. “If you have the courage, fight politically. We have no objection to that,” she said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts