Mamata alleges EC playing ‘nice game’ for BJP, questions transfer of officers ahead of Eid

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission (EC), alleging that senior administrative and police officers were being transferred ahead of the Assembly poll at the behest of BJP.

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She warned that the poll body and the saffron party would be responsible if any untoward incident happens in the state.

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Addressing reporters while announcing the Trinamool Congress candidate list for the 2026 Assembly election, Banerjee questioned the timing of the changes in key administrative posts, particularly ahead of Eid.

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“Why are senior officers being transferred just before Eid? Are there plans to trigger riots before elections?” she said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the list of officers who were transferred was prepared at BJP’s office and the decision was merely implemented by the Election Commission.

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She further alleged that some officials from outside West Bengal had been brought in to assist BJP in the electoral process.

“They have brought in some people from outside the state to help BJP,” she said.

Accusing the poll panel of acting under political pressure, the TMC supremo said EC was “playing a nice game on behalf of BJP”.

“They should directly campaign for BJP,” she said.

Banerjee also alleged that the transfers were aimed at facilitating the movement of money and arms for BJP ahead of the poll.

“The officers have been replaced so that money and arms are smoothly transferred to BJP without any hindrance,” she claimed.

Warning of consequences if any incident occurs during the election period, Banerjee said both BJP and EC would have to answer for it.

“If something untoward happens, BJP and EC will be responsible. If something goes wrong, then they should be answerable,” she said.

The TMC chief also attacked BJP over its political campaign in the state and accused the party of using central agencies against her government.

After the poll dates were announced on Sunday, EC transferred Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty and Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena. It subsequently removed DGP Peeyush Pandey and Kolkata CP Supratim Sarkar.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases, on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.