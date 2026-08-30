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Home / India / Mamata Banerjee booked for violating HC conditions during TMC student wing event

Mamata Banerjee booked for violating HC conditions during TMC student wing event

Trinamool Congress alleges political vendetta; BJP backs police action

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:16 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. PTI file
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The Kolkata police have registered a suo motu FIR against former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and organisers of a Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day event, alleging violation of conditions imposed by the Calcutta High Court for the programme in central Kolkata.

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The case was registered on August 28 at the Hastings police station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the police said on Saturday.

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According to police, the FIR followed an assessment of whether the conditions laid down by the High Court for the TMCP event at Cathedral Road on Friday had been complied with.

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The FIR was based on a complaint filed by Hastings police station sub-inspector Apu Baidya. According to the complaint, Banerjee and the event organisers allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy and violated the High Court’s directions.

The police alleged that during the programme, TMCP supporters breached barricades and jostled with personnel deployed for maintaining law and order, resulting in a chaotic situation. The gathering also disrupted vehicular movement along one flank of Cathedral Road, said the official.

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The FIR comes days after Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya of the Calcutta High Court laid down conditions for the TMCP foundation day programme. Justice Bhattacharyya had directed that efforts be made to keep attendance within 1,500. The court had also directed the police to ensure law and order and that no untoward incident takes place.

Reacting to the FIR against Mamata, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh rejected the allegations and accused the police of political targeting. “The FIR is politically motivated. We fully respect the High Court’s order and the court, but the court of the people must also be respected,” Ghosh said.

He said that the party had made every effort to comply with the court’s directions, adding that managing an unexpectedly large gathering was ultimately the responsibility of the police.

The BJP, however, backed the police action and accused Mamata and the TMC of disregarding judicial directions.

Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh said, “Mamata neither respects the courts nor the law. They (TMC leaders) hold meetings by court order but also defy court orders. Naturally, action is being taken against her; an FIR has been registered, and further action will follow.”

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