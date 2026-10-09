Mamata Banerjee heads to Delhi to back protest against CEC

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that she would travel to Delhi after being urged by INDIA bloc leaders to join the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Talking to mediapersons in Kolkata before leaving for Delhi, Mamata said she had initially planned to stay away from the programme, but changed her decision after organisers personally requested her presence and her name was included.

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With a movement already gathering momentum, she said, remaining absent at such a crucial juncture would not have been appropriate.

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“Although this is the festive season and everyone is busy with Puja celebrations, I still feel it is necessary to participate in the movement, because when people are raising their voices for an important cause, we must stand beside them, and our absence at such a crucial moment would not send the right message,” Banerjee said.

She also indicated that she could join the proposed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, although no final decision had been taken. According to Mamata, contact with those involved in the movement has been maintained and support has already been extended, while a decision on further participation would be taken subsequently.

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Referring to the wider political situation, she said protests were taking place across the country and asserted that developments in Bengal could not be viewed in isolation. She also criticised the way Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was treated, saying that political differences should never justify intimidation or targeting of family members.

“Every household has women, mothers and children, and they deserve respect and protection, irrespective of political differences. No political movement should result in the targeting or intimidation of family members,” she added.

Mamata further alleged that political workers and their families had faced attacks in several places, including Kalimpong, Chandannagar and Raiganj. She also referred to an alleged incident involving the residence of a senior advocate and former Mayor of the Calcutta Municipal Corporation, questioning whether entering homes and intimidating families could be considered acceptable political conduct.

She said she intended to approach the President and seek signatures and support from political leaders belonging to different parties. The issues, she stressed were national in character and, therefore, required the attention of political leaders across the country.

Banerjee also raised questions over the electoral process, pointing to what she described as unusual claims about the number of votes that would be secured even before an election had taken place.