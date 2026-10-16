Mamata Banerjee-led TMC accuses Adhikari of helping rivals

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has levelled allegations of an organised attempt to manufacture support for a rival faction in the battle over the party’s name and election symbol, claiming that police stations across West Bengal were being used to collect more than six lakh purportedly fake affidavits.

The party also accused West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari of funding the alleged operation and claimed that a shortage of stamp papers was leaving genuine TMC workers struggling to submit their declarations.

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According to the TMC, both the original party and the rival faction have been asked to submit affidavits from their supporters by October 26 as part of the process to determine entitlement to the party’s name and election symbol.

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The party claimed that the rival faction has neither a genuine organisational structure nor a substantial support base, insisting that the entire organisation remains firmly behind its chairperson, Mamata Banerjee.