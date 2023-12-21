Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, seeks release of Central funds

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 20

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met PM Narendra Modi and demanded the release of pending Central funds to the state.

The PM proposed sending a Central team to West Bengal to find a way out, Banerjee told reporters after the meeting.

The CM, who met the PM, in the Parliament complex along with nine party MPs, said 155 central teams had already visited West Bengal and provided the clarification on issues raised by them. The BJP has accused the TMC government of siphoning off Central funds meant for Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna and MGNREGA.

Banerjee said: “We didn’t even get a penny for 100 days of (MGNREGA) work in the Budget for 2022-23.... Funds for Aawas Yojana have been stopped, rural development schemes have been shut, and the health mission programme has also been shut. We are also not getting funds under the Finance Commission,” Banerjee said.

“It is not right to stop the money of poor people,” Banerjee said, adding that the Centre owed nearly Rs. 1.16 lakh crore to the state under various Centrally sponsored schemes.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Mamata Banerjee #Narendra Modi #West Bengal